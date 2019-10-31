Taylor Swift To Receive Artist Of The Decade Award At 2019 AMA’s

Taylor Swift + American Music Awards = BIG LOVE

The singer has received multiple awards from the AMAs over the years, so it’s only fitting that the star will be bringing home an Artist of the Decade Award at the 47th Annual AMAs, this 24 Nov.

The exciting news was announced by Dick Clark Productions on Wednesday (30 Oct.). The announcement also comes with the reveal that the superstar will be performing her biggest hits from her more-than-a-decade-long career.

Following the reveal the AMAs Twitter posted “She’s won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…She’s a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…AND she’s performing at this year’s #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE,”

The 29 year old is nominated for 5 awards this year, and this could be a big night for the “Lover” star as she could stand a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins, with 24 awards.