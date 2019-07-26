Connect with us

Taylor Swift To Receive The First-Ever Icon Award At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards

This shows, you can’t shake Taylor off.

Image result for taylor swift

Via Billboard/ Wireimage

Taylor Swift is set to receive an inaugural honour at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards show this August 11, with the first-ever Icon Award.

This will mark the first for the annual award show to deliver a high prestigious award to any artist.

“Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide.” Fox said. “Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

Image result for taylor swift performance

Via getty images

Along with her Icon Award, the The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer received seven nominations total for this year’s ceremony, which includes Choice Female Artist and Choice Fandom.

Congratulations Taylor Swift!

