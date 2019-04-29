Taylor Swift’s “Me!” Music Video Breaks 24-Hour View Records

It’s only been just over one day since Taylor Swift kicked off the next era of her career by releasing her new single “Me!” off her new album last Friday, along with a candy-coloured fantasy world music video – and surprise! It’s already broken a whole bunch of records.

YouTube tweeted on Sunday that the video had broken the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on the platform with 65.2 million views. “ME!” is also a personal best for Taylor, marking the biggest 24-hour debut for any of her videos and dethroning “Look What You Made Me Do” as her most popular music video premiere. It’s the second most-viewed 24-hour debut in YouTube history, preceded only by the more than 74 million views for South Korean boy band powerhouse BTS’ video for “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey.

Vevo also said Sunday that “ME!” broke the record for the most views in a single day. Taylor now holds three of the top five spots in Vevo’s ranking of 24-hour views. Her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do” is at No. 3 with 43.3 million while 2015’s “Bad Blood” is at No. 5 with 20 million. Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” with 59 million views in its first 24 hours, previously held the top spot on the list.

Because of you guys, this video broke the @vevo record and WE ARE NOT CALM. pic.twitter.com/4tXuFRtTyb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2019

Not just that, Amazon too added that “ME!” broke two records – one for most first-day streams, and one for the most on-demand voice requests with Alexa than any other single debut on Amazon Music. Good job, TayTay!

Taylor’s triumphant return to the charts with “ME!” – a sweet pop confection of a song featuring Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie – comes after days of dropping cryptic, brightly-coloured hints on social media.

“Me!” is slated to serve as the first single from Swift’s upcoming seventh full-length, though she hasn’t yet shared the name of the record or when it will be released.

As Swifties turn out in multitudes to support the singer, they probably won’t have to wait too much longer for her next big move. Renowned puzzle fan Taylor has extended the trail of breadcrumbs by hinting that the name to her next album (currently referred to as TS7) and her next single are hidden within the video.

So… the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven’t seen people finding them yet…

🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ #MEmusicvideohttps://t.co/cdxQ6dFiar — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 26, 2019

Swifties have been exploring theories on social media and have come up with some astounding guesses – suggesting that the album and single names contain the words “heart”, “home” and/or “kaleidoscope”.

What do you think the new single and album titles can be?