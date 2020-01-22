Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ Will Debut Unheard Song “Only the Young”

Billboard

I’m officially a ‘Lover’ of Taylor Swift, cause she has made my ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true!

WhatsNew2Day

Taylor Swift surprisingly revealed that her upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will feature the unheard song “Only the Young,” making us officially too excited for its January 31 release on the popular streaming service.

Music Mayhem Magazine

Advertisement

Speaking with Variety ahead of the “raw and emotionally revealing” documentary’s Sundance Film Festival premiere on January 22, the “ME!” singer explained that the 2018 midterm United States elections actually inspired the track. After she watched the candidates she had endorsed fall out of the race, Swift did what she does best and channeled her feelings into her music.

Business Insider

Swift recorded the song during the time she worked on 2019’s Lover and kept it under wraps until the perfect moment presented itself.

Twitter

The Documentary will be realsed on Nteflix on the 31st of Jan, Cant wait!

Up News Info