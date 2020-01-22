Connect with us
Sifu Yen

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Netflix Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ Will Debut Unheard Song “Only the Young”

Tay Tay is full of surprises!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Billboard

I’m officially a ‘Lover’ of Taylor Swift, cause she has made my ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true!

Image result for taylor swift documentaryWhatsNew2Day

Taylor Swift surprisingly revealed that her upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will feature the unheard song “Only the Young,” making us officially too excited for its January 31 release on the popular streaming service.

Image result for taylor swift documentaryMusic Mayhem Magazine

Speaking with Variety ahead of the “raw and emotionally revealing” documentary’s Sundance Film Festival premiere on January 22, the “ME!” singer explained that the 2018 midterm United States elections actually inspired the track. After she watched the candidates she had endorsed  fall out of the race, Swift did what she does best and channeled her feelings into her music.

Image result for taylor swift documentaryBusiness Insider

Swift recorded the song during the time she worked on 2019’s Lover and kept it under wraps until the perfect moment presented itself.

Image result for taylor swift documentaryTwitter

The Documentary will be realsed on Nteflix on the 31st of Jan, Cant wait!

Image result for taylor swift documentaryUp News Info

 

