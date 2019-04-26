Connect with us
Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ With Brendon Urie Is Here!

The TS7 era is here!

7 hours ago

Image result for taylor swift and urie

Via Taylor Swift – Trendolizer

*UPDATE* The music video is out and it’s more than good!

Taylor Swift is back and ready to take the world by storm, once again!

The pop star today announced she is preparing her seventh album by releasing the new song “ME!” featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

Via Youtube

Swift made the announcement during an interview with Robin Roberts in Nashville, U.S, that aired live on ABC today.

For months Swift has been dropping clues to her fans for her upcoming release. Just last week, the singer launched a countdown on her social media and official site by changing up her back ground from the old black-and-white starkness, from her reputation era, to a playful bright coloured theme .

Swift also gave more clues when she posted on Instagram with a mural launch in Nashville, where she previewed the ABC interview.

We can’t wait to hear the rest of the album!

