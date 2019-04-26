#NewMusicFlyday
Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ With Brendon Urie Is Here!
The TS7 era is here!
Via Taylor Swift – Trendolizer
*UPDATE* The music video is out and it’s more than good!
Taylor Swift is back and ready to take the world by storm, once again!
The pop star today announced she is preparing her seventh album by releasing the new song “ME!” featuring Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie.
Via Youtube
Swift made the announcement during an interview with Robin Roberts in Nashville, U.S, that aired live on ABC today.
For months Swift has been dropping clues to her fans for her upcoming release. Just last week, the singer launched a countdown on her social media and official site by changing up her back ground from the old black-and-white starkness, from her reputation era, to a playful bright coloured theme .
View this post on Instagram
So… @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕
Swift also gave more clues when she posted on Instagram with a mural launch in Nashville, where she previewed the ABC interview.
We can’t wait to hear the rest of the album!
Recent Posts
Rami Malek Is Your New James Bond Villain
Rami Malek wasn't going to let Bond 25 pass him by
The Savage Avengers Women You Need To Know
Girl Power!
Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ With Brendon Urie Is Here!
The TS7 era is here!
10 Celebrities Who Look Like Other Celebrities
And they look nearly identical!
Will BTS Be Breaking Up Soon?
Duty calls!