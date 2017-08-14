Teen Choice Awards 2017: The Complete Winner List

Warner Bros./Photofest

It’s that time of year again where Hollywood’s biggest stars claim their surfboards!

YES! It’s the 2017 Teen Choice Awards! Featuring all you favorite stars from movies, music, TV and pop culture at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles.

There’ll also be performances by Louis Tomlinson, BeBe Rexha, Clean Bandit together with Zara Larsson and Rita Ora, the live show is scheduled for a ton of surprises!

Then there’s big winners who will walk away with something more than a trophy. Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars are just some of the familiar faces scheduled to accept big prizes at the Teen Choice Awards.

Here are the winners list :-

#SeeHer Award: Vanessa Hudgens

MOVIES & TELEVISION

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

WINNER: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100

WINNER: #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars

#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl

#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters: The Mortal

Instruments

#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

WINNER: Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Charlize Theron – The Fate of the Furious

Elizabeth Banks – Power Rangers

James McAvoy – Split

Javier Bardem – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

WINNER: Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Priyanka Chopra – Baywatch

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

WINNER: Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Harry Styles – Dunkirk

Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

WINNER: Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious

Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

WINNER: Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

WINNER: Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

WINNER: Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Arrival

WINNER: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

WINNER: Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

WINNER: Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

WINNER:Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams –Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

WINNER: Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack



Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

WINNER: Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

WINNER: Emma Watson – The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

WINNER: Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly – Sing

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Cory Michael Smith – Gotham

Grant Gustin – The Flash

WINNER: Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars

Josh Segarra – Arrow

Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural

Teri Hatcher – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

Famous in Love

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

Stranger Things

This is Us

Timeless

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Kurt Russell – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Malcolm Barrett – Timeless

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

WINNER: Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast

Michael Rooker – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

RJ Cyler – Power Rangers

Taylor Lautner – Scream Queens

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

WINNER: Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett –Empire

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

WINNER: Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

WINNER: The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

WINNER: Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

WINNER: Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

WINNER: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

WINNER: Grant Gustin – The Flash

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon

WINNER: Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

WINNER: Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

WINNER: Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

WINNER: Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Emma Roberts – Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

WINNER: Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

WINNER: The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

WINNER: One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Music

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez



Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots



Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt



Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

WINNER: Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd



Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

WINNER: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira



Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

WINNER: Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna



Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

WINNER: Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors



Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

WINNER: Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

WINNER: Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”

WINNER: Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

ey Violet – “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens”



Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

WINNER: Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

WINNER: “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

WINNER: “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

WINNER: “Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

WINNER: “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

WINNER: “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil

Wayne)

“Location” – Khalid

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

WINNER: “Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Forever in Your Mind

WINNER: Grace VanderWaal

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

DisneyPixar

Cars 3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Transformers: The Last Knight

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Harry Styles – Dunkirk

Mark Wahlberg – Transformers: The Last Knight

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bella Thorne – Amityville: The Awakening

Cara Delevingne – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Isabela Moner – Transformers: The Last Knight

Mandy Moore – 47 Meters Down

WINNER: Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

America’s Got Talent

Beat Shazam

The Bold Type

The Fosters

So You Think You Can Dance

WINNER:Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Cody Christian – Teen Wolf

David Lambert – The Fosters

Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Kyle Harris – Stitchers

Noah Centineo – The Fosters

WINNER: Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type

Cierra Ramirez – The Fosters

Hilary Duff – Younger

WINNER: Holland Roden – Teen Wolf

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Shelley Hennig – Teen Wolf

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

WINNER: “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

WINNER: Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Cameron Dallas

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

WINNER: Logan Paul

Ryan Higa

sWooZie

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

WINNER: Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Carson Lueders

Cimorelli

Jack & Jack

WINNER: Jake Paul

Johnny Orlando

Leroy Sanchez

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

AndreasChoice

Bethany Mota

Gigi Gorgeous

Kandee Johnson

MamaMiaMakeup

WINNER: NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

Jared Lazar – summit1g

Michael Santana – imaqtpie

Rabia Yazbek – nightblue3

WINNER: Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker

Saqib Zahid – lirik

Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Blake Shelton

Chrissy Teigen

WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres

Justin Timberlake

Zendaya

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

WINNER: Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Bella Thorne

Brett Eldredge

DJ Khaled

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

WINNER: Jake Paul

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

WINNER: Baby Ariel

Danielle Cohn

Isaiah Howard

Jacob Sartorius

Kristen Hancher

Lisa and Lena

Cara Delevingne

WINNER: Harry Styles

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zayn

Zendaya



Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Deepika Padukone

Paris Jackson

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zendaya

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Ian Somerhalder

Rowan Blanchard

Selena Gomez

Shailene Woodley

Yara Shahidi

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Dota 2

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

WINNER: Overwatch

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Chloe Lukasiak

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough

Kida The Great

WINNER: Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Hailey Baldwin

WINNER: Kendall Jenner

Paris Jackson

Winnie Harlow

Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

John Cena

WINNER: Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

WINNER: Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams

Source: Enews