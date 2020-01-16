Teen Thought Lookalike On Twitter Was A Troll But It Turned Out To Be Her Long-Lost Twin

On 6 January, Nabila was casually scrolling through Twitter when she suddenly received a bunch of weird comments and direct messages from strangers

Random netizens began alerting her about a Twitter thread that has gone viral. They claim that it was written by another girl named Nadya who looked exactly like her.

She initially thought that the person was either a catfish or an online troll, so she just shrug it off.

Little did she know, she was about to discover something that would change her life.

Twitter @bileeuww

Continue reading here!