Entertainment
Teen Thought Lookalike On Twitter Was A Troll But It Turned Out To Be Her Long-Lost Twin
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
The internet works in mysterious ways and we’ve heard of so many stories of people reuniting with their long-lost friends and family members.
Thanks to social media, a teenager from Indonesia recently learnt that she has a twin.
16-year-old Nabila Az-Zahra from Makassar, Indonesia explained the whole ordeal in an extensive Twitter thread.
The post has since garnered 10,800 retweets and 27,000 likes.
On 6 January, Nabila was casually scrolling through Twitter when she suddenly received a bunch of weird comments and direct messages from strangers
Random netizens began alerting her about a Twitter thread that has gone viral. They claim that it was written by another girl named Nadya who looked exactly like her.
She initially thought that the person was either a catfish or an online troll, so she just shrug it off.
Little did she know, she was about to discover something that would change her life.
Continue reading here!
