Connect with us
FlyFM Mayhem Bad Choice

Entertainment

Teen Thought Lookalike On Twitter Was A Troll But It Turned Out To Be Her Long-Lost Twin

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

The internet works in mysterious ways and we’ve heard of so many stories of people reuniting with their long-lost friends and family members.

Thanks to social media, a teenager from Indonesia recently learnt that she has a twin.

16-year-old Nabila Az-Zahra from Makassar, Indonesia explained the whole ordeal in an extensive Twitter thread.

Image from Twitter @bileeuww Twitter @bileeuww

The post has since garnered 10,800 retweets and 27,000 likes.

Advertisement

On 6 January, Nabila was casually scrolling through Twitter when she suddenly received a bunch of weird comments and direct messages from strangers

Random netizens began alerting her about a Twitter thread that has gone viral. They claim that it was written by another girl named Nadya who looked exactly like her.

She initially thought that the person was either a catfish or an online troll, so she just shrug it off.

Little did she know, she was about to discover something that would change her life.

Image from Twitter @bileeuww Twitter @bileeuww

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

LCW Will Be The First Malaysian Athlete To Have A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds HK

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music5 hours ago

Halsey And Evan Peters Have Moved In Together After Only 4 Months Of Dating

G Eazy who?
FlyGRAMMYs5 hours ago

Camila Cabello And The Jonas Brothers Set To Perform At The 2020 Grammy’s

Just the line up we need!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Teen Thought Lookalike On Twitter Was A Troll But It Turned Out To Be Her Long-Lost Twin

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
#FlyShareIt9 hours ago

M’sian Customers Told To Stop Using This Travel Mug From IKEA

By SAYS Sadho Ram
Advertisement
Advertisement