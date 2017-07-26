Teletubbies Babies

Get ready to feel really, really, really OLD! Pretty sure most of you grew up watching Teletubbies – Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po.

Now the most epic thing happened, TELETUBBIES HAD BABIES!!! I know, I’m kind of shocked too.

Meet TIDDLYTUBBIES and they are the cutest TUBBIES EVER.



There’s vibrant green, Daa Daa…



Deep blue Baa



Ping in violet



RuRu is the orange Tiddlytubbie



Nin (purple) and Duggle Dee (red) are best friends!



Sky blue Mi-Mi



Last but not least, Umby Pumby in yellow!



Aren’t they just the cutest thing ever???

Images via Teletubbies