Thai Father Froze To Death After Giving All The Blankets In The House To His Daughter

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

2 hours ago

Thailand is currently experiencing a cold spell, especially in the northern parts of the country

The Thai Meteorological Department predicted that the temperatures will go as low as seven degrees Celcius in the northern areas, while Bangkok’s temperature will dip between 15  degrees Celcius and 17 degrees Celcius.

A father, who thought he could endure through the chilly night, froze to death after giving all the blankets in the house to his daughter

38-year-old Prasarn Homthong was found dead by his eight-year-old daughter, Panwira Noipha, at their home in Bueng Kan province, northeast of Thailand, on Saturday morning, 7 December.

