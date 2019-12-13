Entertainment
Thai Father Froze To Death After Giving All The Blankets In The House To His Daughter
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
Thailand is currently experiencing a cold spell, especially in the northern parts of the country
The Thai Meteorological Department predicted that the temperatures will go as low as seven degrees Celcius in the northern areas, while Bangkok’s temperature will dip between 15 degrees Celcius and 17 degrees Celcius.
A father, who thought he could endure through the chilly night, froze to death after giving all the blankets in the house to his daughter
38-year-old Prasarn Homthong was found dead by his eight-year-old daughter, Panwira Noipha, at their home in Bueng Kan province, northeast of Thailand, on Saturday morning, 7 December.
