The 10 Best “Black Mirror” Episodes

This post may contain spoilers.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Image result for black mirror episodes

Here’s our pick of the 10 best episodes of “Black Mirror.” What’s yours?

 

Hated In The Nation (Season 3, Episode 6)

Scandi-noir meets The X-Files in this feature-length procedural drama tackling online mob outrage, but what you’ll remember most is its frighteningly unstoppable murder weapon.

Image result for black mirror hated in the nation

 

The Entire History of You (Season 1, Episode 3)

How many times have we all wished we could play something back, to relive a memory, re-examine a moment, or prove we were right about how something played out and score a point? In this near-future, a “grain” can be implanted behind your ear to record everything you say and do.

Image result for black mirror the entire history of you

 

Nosedive (Season 3, Episode 1)  

Do you enjoy that euphoric rush of someone liking, commenting on, or retweeting your pictures or commentary? Then you might need to do a nosedive into your own priorities after watching this episode.

Image result for black mirror nosedive

 

The National Anthem (Season 1, Episode 1)

A mad-brilliant series opener so divisive that fans tend to advise their friends not to start watching with this episode; a political satire with a premise that left viewers jaw dropped.

Image result for black mirror the national anthem

 

USS Callister (Season 4, Episode 1)

A mix of Star Trek sci-fi to straight-up horror of a nice guy who is bullied at work strikes back against every slight, real or imagined, in ways that go beyond masculinity tropes to true sadistic cruelty.

Image result for black mirror uss callister

 

White Christmas (2014 Special)

This episode tells multiple stories within the same episode, giving us our first look at some of the ideas that would later recur across the rest of “Black Mirror.”

Image result for black mirror white christmas

 

Fifteen Million Merits (Season 1, Episode 2)

A sort-of Hunger Games meets environmental disaster story, the episode highlights one of its most popular themes: our society’s addiction to fame.

Image result for black mirror fifteen million merits

 

Be Right Back (Season 2, Episode 1)

It’s about a woman who tries out a cutting edge service that synthetically recreates her dead boyfriend. This is a moving exploration of grief and the drama’s most emotional hour.

Image result for black mirror be right back

 

Smithereens (Season 5, Episode 2)

Going back to its Season 1 roots, the episode centers on a man’s guilt over his girlfriend’s death in a car crash, and he takes drastic steps to voice his grief to a powerful technology executive.

Image result for black mirror smithereens

 

San Junipero (Season 3, Episode 4)

This is a vision of the future, and the past, that you’ll long to relive. The ending of this episode brings humanity, technology, and nostalgia with a stunning two-minute masterfully edited sequence.

Image result for black mirror san junipero

