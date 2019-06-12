The 10 Best Hits Of 2019 (So Far)

New year, new battles…and new bangers. Here are our pick of the best songs 2019 has to offer so far, from pop comebacks to irresistible dance floor bait.

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

It’s been almost two years since Ed Sheeran rolled out any new music, so we’ll take anything he has to offer. But he didn’t return solo; Ed Sheeran pulled Justin Bieber out of retirement for this sweetly sappy love song.

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

The members of K-pop’s reigning girl group transcend language barriers with their highest-charting U.S. hit that jump back and forth between English and Korean with such whiplash frequency.

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

This is one of those rare songs that’s so inexplicably good, thanks to the genius Billie Eilish (more on her incredible talent later).

“Old Town Road” (Remix) – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

You can’t escape “Old Town Road”—not that you’d want to.It launched as many think pieces as it did memes and shot straight to No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It’s a phenomenon, in every sense of the word.

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers made their triumphant return with “Sucker”. The snare-snapping beat and whistling hook of “Sucker” made it an undeniable hit to anyone who listened.

“If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes

Really, this whole Shawn Mendes song is dynamite, but wow what a chorus. It only takes one listen to get this earworm chorus lodged in your brain for hours.

“Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” – Ariana Grande

What’s more iconic than Ariana Grande saying the words we’ve all been thinking since your crush got in a relationship with a person who’s…well…not you?

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey

Songs like this are the reason BTS, an international sensation the likes of which we’ve not seen in a while, is selling out stadiums.

“BAILA BAILA BAILA” – Ozuna

Ozuna, the reggaeton star who made “Taki Taki” so damn catchy, has done it again with his newest song, “Baila Baila Baila.” You can probably expect to dance to this song everywhere you go.

“Nightmare” – Halsey

This powerful, pissed-off anthem is undoubtedly one of the singer’s best songs to date, as Halsey leans into her pop-punk upbringing to let the men surrounding her know that she has had more than enough of their mistreatment.