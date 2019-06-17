10 Best Music Videos Of 2019 (So Far)

There will be plenty more to feast your eyes on before New Year’s, and no doubt stars like Taylor Swift have still got video tricks up their sleeves. But for now, we’re celebrating what’s already come out. Here’s our pick of the best music videos of 2019, so far.

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

What makes the Jonas Brothers’ wildly over-the-top “Sucker” video so damn special? The trio’s respective wives — Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas — all take center stage in the quirky clip.

“ME!” – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

This music video goes above and beyond. Taylor and Brandon share delightful fashion choices and cheesy dance moves, all while hiding clues about Taylor’s upcoming album in somewhat plain sight. Plus: The kitten featured in the video ended up being later adopted by her.

“Earth” – Lil Dicky ft. Justin Bieber

Lil Dicky brought together some of the most iconic artists today together for a song that benefits the planet. If that wasn’t enough, the video features each of the collaborators — from Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber — as different animals.

“Juice” – Lizzo

The video for Lizzo’s most famous single yet is ‘80s pop fluorescence at its most potent. The clip, which finds the often hilarious and reliably self-assured Lizzo takes the song’s anthemic funk and makes it feel even freer.

“365” – Zedd ft. Katy Perry

If you’re a fan of “Black Mirror,” you’ll love this video because it’s basically an episode of the show condensed into three minutes. The visuals sees the singer play an android (capable of feeling emotion) looking to find a genuine connection with Zedd, a human man.

“Talk” – Khalid

In the colorful clip, the talented crooner is captured in various vibrant rooms while dancing or stuntin’ for his female admirer, all the while lamenting the need for communication in a relationship.

“bury a friend” – Billie Eilish

Yes, this music video is supposed to spook you — and that is the intriguing part of it. The rising alt-pop star inhabits the role of the proverbial monster under the bed.

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

The music video show the girls in dozens of genre-mashing scenarios. Rosé makes an escape in a getaway car; Jisoo appears as queen of a medieval palace; Lisa tears up a fantasy supermarket full of cereal; at one point, the whole group dances inside a gigantic bear trap.

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

Pink, pink, and more pink! Not to mention, plenty of bling, champagne towers and a whole lot of girl power. The luxurious video also delivers a sense of empowerment that almost make anyone believe, “I see it, I like it, want it, I got it.”

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

The playful, loopy music video sees Ed and Justin goofing around in a variety of costumes in front of various green-screened settings.