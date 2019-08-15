The 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Final Trailer Is Out

Via Netflix

Who killed Bryce Walker?

The final trailer for 13 Reasons Why season three has been released and this time everyone around is a suspect in the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

Via Netflix

This is the first season of 13 Reasons Why that will not include Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

Season three will includes previous cast Miles Heizer, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, Amy Hargreaves, Grace Saif, Bex Taylor Klaus and Tyler Barnhardt.

