The 2019 Emmys Is Going Hostless Like The Oscars

Via watchersonthewall

The Emmys are following the footsteps of The Oscars and going on without a host this year.

Charlie Collier, Fox CEO, announced this during Fox’s TV Critics Association press tour. He said that this year’s Emmys will go hostless, in hopes of making more room to honor the TV shows that are ending this year.

Via justinkownacki

“What’s interesting about this year is how many amazing shows were saying goodbye – Game of Thrones, Empire, Veep, and Big Bang Theory,” Collier said. “You look at the tradeoffs and if you have a host and an opening number, that’s 15 minutes you can’t use to salute those shows … so we will go hostless this year and it will give us more time to honor those shows.”

However, Collier says there will still be an opening number, “there will be many surprises, it will be entertaining, and it will not be depressing,” he said.