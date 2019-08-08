Connect with us

Entertainment

The 2019 Emmys Is Going Hostless Like The Oscars

They are making room for something else this year…

Published

2 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for the emmys 2019

Via watchersonthewall

The Emmys are following the footsteps of The Oscars and going on without a host this year.

Charlie Collier, Fox CEO, announced this during Fox’s TV Critics Association press tour. He said that this year’s Emmys will go hostless, in hopes of making more room to honor the TV shows that are ending this year.

Image result for game of thrones

Advertisement

Via justinkownacki

“What’s interesting about this year is how many amazing shows were saying goodbye – Game of Thrones, Empire, Veep, and Big Bang Theory,” Collier said. “You look at the tradeoffs and if you have a host and an opening number, that’s 15 minutes you can’t use to salute those shows … so we will go hostless this year and it will give us more time to honor those shows.”

However, Collier says there will still be an opening number, “there will be many surprises, it will be entertaining, and it will not be depressing,” he said.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music50 mins ago

Julia Michaels Unveils Vulnerable New ‘Body’ Music Video

She bares it all!
Entertainment2 hours ago

The 2019 Emmys Is Going Hostless Like The Oscars

They are making room for something else this year…
Music3 hours ago

Taylor Swift Is Set To Perform At The MTV VMAs 2019

This marks her first performance following her upcoming album, Lover
Music21 hours ago

‘I Dont’t Mind’ Cause Our Very Own Ili Ruzanna Will Be Dropping Her MV Tomorrow!

Cant Wait!
Entertainment22 hours ago

Everything You Need To Know About “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” Season 3

It's going to be spooky!
Advertisement
Advertisement