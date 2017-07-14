The 69th Annual Emmy Awards : Complete Nominations List

The nominations for the 69th Annual Emmy Awards is here!

The honorees were announced live from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in L.A on Thursday by “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky, “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore and Television Academy CEO Hayma Washington.

“It has been an extraordinary year for television,” Washington said in a statement last week. “The industry has never been more dynamic or inventive, and storytellers and content creators have never been more prolific. We are thrilled to have these two talented and respected performers join us in launching another exciting Emmy season.”

The 2017 Emmys will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A on September 17th. The award show will hosted by Stephen Colbert, while Ricky Kirshner will be producing the show with Chris Licht and Glenn Weiss – who is also directing the show.

HBO’s “Westworld” and NBC’s Saturday Night Live” tied for the most nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards, earning the most with 22 each.

Without further ado, check out this year’s Emmy nominees :-

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown(Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

The Night Of (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (AMC)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Bad Things (FX)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior(NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Vh1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflx)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Michael Kelley, House of Cards (Netflix)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Betty and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgärd, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers (HBO)

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Alison Wright, The Americans (FX)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)

BD Wong, Mr. Robot (USA)

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us (NBC)

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Girls (HBO)

Angela Bassett, Master of None (Netflix)

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe (Amazon)

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, black-ish (ABC)

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed, Girls (HBO)

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Hugh Laurie, Veep (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, Girls (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Portlandia (IFC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman’s Shows (HBO)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Road Show (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike TV)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are (TLC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Gaycation With Ellen Page (Viceland)

Intervention

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (YouTube)

United States of America: With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding Host for a Reality/Reality Competition Program

Alec Baldwin, Match Game (ABC)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau (CNN)

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Vh1)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (Lifetime)

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior (FOX)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (Vh1)

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show) (E! News Mobile App)

The Oscars: All Access

Stand for Rights: A Benefit for The ACLU With Tom Hanks (Facebook Live)

Stand Up to Cancer: A Program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation

The Voice on Snapchat Show (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul – “Witness”)

Stephen Daldry (The Crown – “Hyde Park Corner”)

Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale – “Offred”)

Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale -“The Bridge”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland -“America First”)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things – “Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers”)

Jonathan Nolan (Westworld -The Bicameral Mind)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg (The Americans – “The Soviet Division”)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul- “Chicanery”)

Peter Morgan (The Crown – “Assassins”)

Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale – “Offred”)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things – “Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers”)

Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan (Westworld – “The Bicameral Mind”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta – “B.A.N.”)

Jamie Babbit (Silicon Valley – “Intellectual Property”)

Mike Judge (Silicon Valley – “Sever Error)

Morgan Sackett (Veep – “Blurb”)

David Mandel (Veep – “Groundbreaking”)

Dale Stern (Veep -­ “Justice”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta – “B.A.N.”)

Stephen Glover (Atlanta – “Streets on Lock”)

Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe (Master of None – “Thanksgving”)

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley – “Success Failure”)

Billy Kimball (Veep – “Georgia”)

David Mandel (Veep – “Groundbreaking”)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Mac Vallee (Big Little Lies)

Noah Hawley (Fargo – “The Law of Vacant Places)

Ryan Murphy (FEUD: Bette And Joan -“And The Winner Is…”)

Ron Howard (Genius – “Einstein: Chapter One”)

James Marsh (The Night Of – “The Art of War”)

Steven Zaillian (The Night Of – “The Beach”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror – “San Junipero”)

Noah Hawley (Fargo – “The Law of Vacant Places”)

Ryan Murphy (FEUD: Bette And Joan – “And The Winner Is…”)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam, Ryan Murphy (FEUD: Bette And Joan- “Pilot”)

Richard Price, Steven Zaillian (The Night Of – “The Call of the Wild”)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Brown Girls (Open TV)

Fear The Walking Dead: Passage

Hack Into Broad City

Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (AMC)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (Slingshot)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ty Burrell (Boondoggle)

Alan Tudyk (Con Man)

Kim Estes (Dicks)

Ben Schwartz (The Earliest Show)

Jason Ritter (Tales Of Titans)

John Michael Higgins (Tween Fest)

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Mindy Sterling (Con Man)

Jane Lynch (Dropping The Soap)

Lauren Lapkus (The Earliest Show)

Kelsey Scott (Fear The Walking Dead: Passage)

Mindy Sterling (EXES)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

FEUD: Bette And Joan: Inside Look (FX.com)

Jay Leno’s Garage (nbc.com)

National Endowment For the Arts: United States Of Arts (arts.gov)

Viceland At The Women’s March (Viceland)

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? (Showtime)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Behind The Voice (YouTube)

The Daily Show – Between The Scenes (TheDailyShow.com)

Epic Rap Battles of History (YouTube)

Honest Trailers (YouTube)

The Star Wars Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Jeremy Konner, Derek Waters (“Hamilton”)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live -“The (RED) Show”)

Paul Pennolino (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – “Multi-Level Marketing”)

Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – “Episode 0179”)

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Paul Pennolino (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner)

Glenn Weiss (The Oscars)

Jim Hoskinson (Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?)

Jerry Foley (Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Louis C.K.

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Demoracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?

70th Annual Tony Awards