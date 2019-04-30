The Battle of Winterfell Is Among “Game of Thrones” Best Battle Episode Ever

“Game of Thrones” has several outstanding battles under its belt, with “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards.” However, the enormously hyped “Battle of Winterfell” has definitely delivered its epic! Season 8 Episode 3, “The Long Night,” brought one of Game of Thrones’ main storylines to its conclusion.

For years fans have been speculating that either Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow would be the one to deliver the final blow to the Night King and fulfil the Azor Ahai prophesy. But it was Arya Stark, after years of training to be stealth, who pounces on the Night King. This was her very first battle, and she singlehandedly saved every living person.

With this epic battle scene still on our minds (and currently residing on the first position), here are five best battles of Game of Thrones among the others.

Battle of the Blackwater

Season 2, Episode 9 (Blackwater)

The show’s first major battle, and the centrepiece of what remains its best episode to date, set the standard for pretty much everything to come. The spectacle of the Lannisters’ green wildfire ripping through the Baratheon fleet was one of the most memorable scenes that any fantasy series has conjured up on the screen — big or small.

The Wildlings and the Night’s Watch versus the White Walkers

Season 5, Episode 8 (Hardhome)

This episode clarifies that the White Walkers aren’t just an idea but an overwhelming, unbeatable presence. Jon learns that Valyrian steel can kill White Walkers, but those minor wins are overshadowed when the Night King raises every one of the dead.

The Battle of the Bastards

Season 6, Episode 9 (Battle of the Bastards)

This battle scene is gorgeously and expertly shot, putting it on par with the best battle scenes in cinematic history. Everything said about the folly of fighting each other is made real in this moment, which turns the mass murder of warfare into an actual geographical feature of the battle.

Daenerys and the dragons versus the White Walkers

Season 7, Episode 6 (Beyond the Wall)

Fans had been waiting for a dragon-White Walker face-off for years. They finally got one, with devastating consequences. Indeed, Dany and her children swooped in to save the day. But seeing Viserion die was horrible. Seeing him rise as an undead ice dragon was horrifying.

Battle of Castle Black

Season 4, Episode 9 (The Watchers on the Wall)

The Wildlings attack Castle Black, and Jon becomes the commander of the Night’s Watch in the process. This is Jon’s first major test as a leader, and he succeeds. There’s also a really impressive 360-degree shot in the midst of the battle that proves this is one of the best choreographed fight scenes ever filmed.