The Best Of The Best 2019 Hari Raya Ads

Selamat Hari Raya!

Raya is never Raya if there isnt the ads that we have grown to love over the years! With the 2019 Hari Raya Aidilfitri just around the corner (literally) we as Malasyian’s cant wait for the Raya ads that pull on our heart strings and the ones that simply make us cry tears of joy to come out!

The much awaited holdback is finally over as i have down below the best of the best 2019 Hari Raya Aidilfitri ads that you need to watch!:

1.Maxis

2. Petronas

3. TNB

4. PLUS

5. Grab

6. Watsons

7. Mr DIY

8. MAS Airlines

9. LAZADA

10. Sun Life Malaysia

We at FlyFM wish you a Selamat Hari Raya!

