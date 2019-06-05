The Best Throwback Movies You Should Watch Today

We’re feeling a little nostalgic, which is why we have created the ultimate list for the best throwback films! From iconic and cult favourites like Mean Girls, let’s take a walk down memory lane shall we!

She’s The Man

When her brother decides to ditch for a couple weeks, Viola heads over to his elite boarding school, disguised as him, and proceeds to fall for one of his football teammates, and soon learns she’s not the only one with romantic troubles. You see Viola is a bada** and is in fact a football enthusiast. Whereas her brother isn’t, so to pursue her football dream she decides to be a man. Unfortunately she ends up in a terrible love triangle but things turn for the better (your favourite cliché ending) she ends up with the hot guy after all.

Grease

There is no throwback movie article if there is no Grease! It’ll have you pulling out that poodle skirt costume from Halloween and singing your heart out before you know it. As if you don’t remember all the words to “Summer Nights” and “You Are the One I Want!” Didn’t we all wish we would find our own Danny Zuko? Ahh the memories.

Zoolander

If you want to be left in stiches and rolling on the laughing and have tears of joy streaming down your cheeks this is the movie for you! I mean should I explain further? Blue Steel is still relevant and the jokes have definitely held up over the years. And the sequel released in 2016 is equally amusing we’re all still wondering if there’s more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking.

Mean Girls

On Thursdays we talk about Mean Girls! Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. I don’t think I should be telling you to watch this movie, it’s a hit okay! The countless amounts of time that memes and famous lines were stolen from this movies is incredibly epic and not to mention how the actors have impacted with high school sass.

Spy Kids

The first and second films though, because those are by far the best. Between the futuristic awesome gadgets in the first film and the crazy mutant creatures in the second film, the exhilaration is still real. You definitely don’t need to be a kid to still enjoy these movies, in case you were worried.

High School Musical

We’re soaring, Flying, There’s not a star in heaven that we can’t reach. Don’t even try to pretend like you don’t know every word to this song. Just let it happen and admire that killer swoop hair Zac Efron had when he was an innocent singing basketball player and before he became a reckless gorgeous frat boy. Relive those grandeur days when we all still believed Zanessa would be forever and ever. *sigh.*