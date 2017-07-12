The Blue Ramen

People go crazy when there is a little colour in your food.

After all, it makes a really good Instagram photo. Right?

Feast your eyes on the new trend in Japan. A Blue Ramen.

Yes, this restaurant in Japan, serves a dish that loosely translates to Clear Chicken Soup Blue.

According to the restaurant, they use “special Chinese cooking techniques” to make the broth clear with the sky blue tint. What they use to turn the soup blue has not been revealed.

Apart from the blue soup, the rest of the ingredients seem to be a standard bowl of ramen.

Would you try this?