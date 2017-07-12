The Blue Ramen

People go crazy when there is a little colour in your food.
After all, it makes a really good Instagram photo. Right?
Feast your eyes on the new trend in Japan. A Blue Ramen.
Yes, this restaurant in Japan, serves a dish that loosely translates to Clear Chicken Soup Blue.
鶏白湯を掃湯して鶏清湯の予定でしたが、思った程透明になりませんでした(；ω；) 味は鶏ガラスープを鶏肉で追いダシしている為、鶏の絞り汁のように強烈です。 リリースは改良の後…かな(^^;) _ #ラーメン #らーめん #拉麺 #ramen #japanesefood #noodle #吉法師 #拉麺吉法師 #kipposhi #ラーメン女子 #女子ラーメン #吾妻橋 #本所吾妻橋 #スカイツリー近く #浅草デート #押上 #japanramen #japaneseramen #tokyoramen #鶏白湯 #鶏白湯ラーメン #濃厚鶏白湯 #塩ラーメン #オシャレラーメン #彩り #パプリカ #ほうれん草 #青いラーメン #新作ラーメン
According to the restaurant, they use “special Chinese cooking techniques” to make the broth clear with the sky blue tint. What they use to turn the soup blue has not been revealed.
Apart from the blue soup, the rest of the ingredients seem to be a standard bowl of ramen.
Would you try this?