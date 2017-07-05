The Bookstore That Possibly Inspired Hogwarts!

This magical bookstore, Livraria Lello, is seriously every book-lover’s dream!

Best part of all, it resembles the famous Hogwarts staircase in Harry Potter!

Yup another place to add to your Hogwarts travel list!

It seems that author J.K. Rowling would visit the store when she was living in Porto, Portugal from 1991 to 1993. A nearby café called Café Majestic is also where she wrote the first draft of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The stunning twisting staircase and stair-bridge would definitely look familiar to any Harry Potter fan!

Feast your eyes on the beauty of the bookstore!

Time to plan a trip to Portugal!