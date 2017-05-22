The Bride and Her BridesMEN

Some girls just have more male friends than female friends.

And that is okay!

Rebeca Abrantes, from Brazil is a computer engineering student and in a class of 60, she is one of four women student. No surprises that she gained a couple of great male friends instead.

Prior to her big day, she was looking at photos of brides and their gang of girls and realised she might not get to do anything like that.

Just a week before her wedding, Rebeca sparked a rather brilliant idea. Instead of having girlfriends, why not ask her male friends?

The results of the photos went viral!

Rebecca said, “I am very happy with the photos. Sometimes I look at them and find myself laughing like crazy. But I never imagined this would become so viral.”

Take a look!