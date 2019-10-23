#Exclusive
The ‘BTS Billboard Limited Edition Pack’ Now Up For Purchase; Click To Find Out How
AVAILABLE NOW ONLY ON SuperDeals!!!
No one loves the Bangtan boys more than the ARMY, so we’ve got a surprise for all you BTS lovers! If you are an ARMY, you know its a big of a deal to grab your BTS Billboard Magazine Limited Edition Pack! Drool over their heartthrob good looks and check out their dreams and hopes in their exclusive interviews, all packed in one custom box.
This exclusive pre-order deal is brought to you by SuperDeals. Get it before the 5th of November 2019 to enjoy exclusive promotion while stock last!
What are you waiting for?! All these for RM288.00 only! Be an ARMY now by clicking here and purchase your exclusive BTS Billboard Magazine Limited Edition Pack!
