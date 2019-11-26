Connect with us

Music

The Chainsmokers To Produce Music Drama In Development At Freeform

The film is based on the Chainsmokers’ song of the same name!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for the chainsmokersConsequence of Sound

The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Freeform, Variety has learned.

Image result for the chainsmokers

They have finalized a title called ‘Demo’. It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths, if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

Advertisement

Related image

The project hails from writer and executive producer Joy Gregory. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers will executive produce under their Kick the Habit production banner along with Kick the Habit’s Adam Alpert. Alpert is also the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records. Greg Silverman, Paul Shapiro, and Cara Fano of Stampede Ventures will also executive produce.

Related image

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt3 hours ago

Kalau Nak ‘Window Seat’ Jangan Beli Seat Ini… – Pramugari Dedah Tips Pilih Tempat Duduk

By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
#FlyShareIt3 hours ago

Third sinkhole appears in KL

By NST Veena Babulal
Music4 hours ago

The Chainsmokers To Produce Music Drama In Development At Freeform

The film is based on the Chainsmokers’ song of the same name!
Music5 hours ago

Watch: Ariana Grande Falls Off Stage During Concert

But the singer handled it like a pro tho!
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Woman Demands Justice For A Dog In Setia Alam Whose Stomach Was Allegedly Slashed Open

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Advertisement
Advertisement