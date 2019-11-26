The Chainsmokers To Produce Music Drama In Development At Freeform

Consequence of Sound

The Chainsmokers are set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Freeform, Variety has learned.

They have finalized a title called ‘Demo’. It follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths, if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

Advertisement

The project hails from writer and executive producer Joy Gregory. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers will executive produce under their Kick the Habit production banner along with Kick the Habit’s Adam Alpert. Alpert is also the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records. Greg Silverman, Paul Shapiro, and Cara Fano of Stampede Ventures will also executive produce.