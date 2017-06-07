The Clooney’s Are Now Parents to Twins!

Get ready for this, George Clooney is now a proud dad to twins!

AP Photo/Andrew Medichin

According to Entertainment Tonight, George Clooney, 56, and his wife, Amal Clooney, welcomed fraternal twins – a boy and a girl on June 6th.

In a statement released by George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield, “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine, George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The twins are the first kids for George and Amal. Congratulations to the new parents, can’t wait for the babies photos!