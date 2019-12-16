Cant believe The 2010’s decade is ending, but its ending with a huge bang! This time werre here to talk about the wild wild drama between celebs that had us sympathizing and getting riled up. It looks like some of the celebs involved in 2019’s messiest feuds eventually made up, while others might still have to continue avoiding each other on the red carpet. Here’s a brief recap of some of the craziest celeb feuds of 2019.

Jordyn Woods VS Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

TooFab

The classic tale of family before bros! Kylie and Jordyn were once upon a time, like nail and flesh and we all know how that ended. Thanks to NBA star Tristan Thompson,allegedly cheated on Khloe (again), with none other than Jordyn Woods. However, Jordyn has publicily denied the incident and has even gone through a lie detector test, Sorry to say Khloe, Tristan is just a lying cheat.

Taylor Swift VS Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber

Exposingsmg

In late 2019, we were all invested in the feud between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber. To give you a quick recap, Taylor’s latest album, Lover, is the first one she’s worked on under her new deal with Republic Records. Before signing with them, Taylor’s contract was under another label called Big Machine.Big Machine owns the master rights to all of Taylor’s old music and it was put up for sale earlier this year. Scooter Braun ended up purchasing the label for $300 million, but Taylor claimed that she was never alerted that the label was even going up for sale.

Taylor Swift VS Katy Perry

kqed.org

One feud thta finally came to end, and we thank the gods that it did. The infamous bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.The pop stars finally proved they were at peace in June when Katy showed off some chocolate chip cookies on social media that Taylor made her. Katy also featured in Taylor’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video.

James Charles VS Tati Westbrook

Eonline.com

It all began when Tati Westbrook uploaded a more than 40-min video to YouTube called “Bye Sister” publicly “cancelling” James for a history of what she said was problematic behavior. Tati called out James for promoting a hair vitamin company called SugarBearHair while he was at Coachella. She said she was deeply hurt that James would create a promotional post for the competition to her own hair vitamin company called Halo Beauty.

Tati also accused James of manipulating a waiter into hooking up with him, though James and the waiter both clarified that the hookup was consensual.