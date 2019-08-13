Connect with us
The Crown Season 3 Gives Us A Glimpse Of What’s To Come

The latest season will be airing on 17 November

Published

15 hours ago

on

The Crown

Via Netflix

The Crown is back for its third season.

Netflix officially announced The Crown season three will be airing on its streaming platform 17 November. Fans have been anticipating the new season after it ended nearly two years ago.

However be ready for some major changes, as there is a whole new cast this upcoming season.

The royal drama now stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over Claire Foy, who starred in the last two seasons of the show. This time around, Colman plays a slightly mature version of the Queen.

The Crown season three will also include and all new cast members, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The new season three will fast forward in time to the year 1964 and ends in 1977.

