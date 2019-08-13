Entertainment
The Crown Season 3 Gives Us A Glimpse Of What’s To Come
The latest season will be airing on 17 November
Via Netflix
The Crown is back for its third season.
Netflix officially announced The Crown season three will be airing on its streaming platform 17 November. Fans have been anticipating the new season after it ended nearly two years ago.
However be ready for some major changes, as there is a whole new cast this upcoming season.
The royal drama now stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over Claire Foy, who starred in the last two seasons of the show. This time around, Colman plays a slightly mature version of the Queen.
Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019
The Crown season three will also include and all new cast members, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
The new season three will fast forward in time to the year 1964 and ends in 1977.
