Fly Epic 2019

Entertainment

The Famous Michelin-Starred Chicken Rice From Singapore Is Now Here In KL

By Says – Arisha Rozaidee

Published

5 hours ago

on

Hawker Chan, home of the famous Michelin-starred chicken rice from Singapore, has just opened an outlet in Kuala Lumpur

On Wednesday, 18 December, their new restaurant at Petaling Street officially opened its doors to the public.

Image from Tommy Ooi/FacebookTommy Ooi/Facebook

This is their second outlet in Malaysia. Earlier this year in February, they opened a franchise restaurant  in Ipoh.

The mastermind behind the dish is Malaysian-born Chan Hon Meng.

Image from Jay Zee Lok/SAYS Makan Jay Zee Lok/SAYS Makan

Known for serving the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world, Hawker Chan’s signature chicken rice only costs RM8.80.

