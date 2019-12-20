Entertainment
The Famous Michelin-Starred Chicken Rice From Singapore Is Now Here In KL
By Says – Arisha Rozaidee
Hawker Chan, home of the famous Michelin-starred chicken rice from Singapore, has just opened an outlet in Kuala Lumpur
On Wednesday, 18 December, their new restaurant at Petaling Street officially opened its doors to the public.
Tommy Ooi/Facebook
This is their second outlet in Malaysia. Earlier this year in February, they opened a franchise restaurant in Ipoh.
The mastermind behind the dish is Malaysian-born Chan Hon Meng.
Jay Zee Lok/SAYS Makan
Known for serving the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world, Hawker Chan’s signature chicken rice only costs RM8.80.
Continue reading here!
