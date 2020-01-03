Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Entertainment

The First Clip Of The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Is Finally Out!

And it feels like no time has passed!

Published

13 hours ago

on

Bring in the new year 2020, means its a new and older Lizzie! Disney+ just gave fans their first sneak peek of the Lizzie McGuire revival as a way to ring in 2020.

Fans have been waiting impatiently for the show’s big return ever since it was announced in mid of 2019. News about the show’s third season has been under wraps ever since, although, small details have been announced revealing that Lizzie is now living in New York City as an interior designer, but a big event leads her back to Los Angeles.

The show’s official date has unfortunately not been released just yet, but something tells me its going to be really soon. It has already been confirmed that Adam Lamberg will be coming back as Lizzie’s old boyfriend, Gordo, along with Jake Thomas, Haille Todd, and Robert Carradine as her family.

Lizzie McGuire will be the first Disney Channel show to be revived on the streaming service (9 year old me is screaming). Phineas and Ferb will also be returning in a new film, while The Proud Family, which was added into the streaming service on January 1st, is also expected to return with new episodes.

While waiting, start binging on the previous episodes and seasons!

