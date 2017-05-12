The Flash Is Off the Market

Yes ladies. It’s true.
The 27 year old The Flash star, Grant Gustin has proposed to his Sabahan girlfriend Andrea ‘LA’ Thoma.
The news was made official via his Instagram account, where he shared a captionless photo while she showed off her stunning engagement ring.
Sharing the happy news is none other than their close friend, Leela Rothenberg who posted a screenshot of their video call.
It has been reported that Gustin and Thoma have been dating for more than a year before he asked he proposed.
Their relationship was kept on the down low aside from the occasional sweet photos they shared of each other on their social media accounts.
Congratulations love birds!