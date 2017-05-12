The Flash Is Off the Market

Yes ladies. It’s true.

The 27 year old The Flash star, Grant Gustin has proposed to his Sabahan girlfriend Andrea ‘LA’ Thoma.

The news was made official via his Instagram account, where he shared a captionless photo while she showed off her stunning engagement ring.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Sharing the happy news is none other than their close friend, Leela Rothenberg who posted a screenshot of their video call.

DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!! ❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍 @lathoma3 @grantgust I LOVE LOVE. A post shared by leelarothenberg (@leelarothenberg) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

It has been reported that Gustin and Thoma have been dating for more than a year before he asked he proposed.

Their relationship was kept on the down low aside from the occasional sweet photos they shared of each other on their social media accounts.

Congratulations love birds!