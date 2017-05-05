The Friday Story

You went through four sleeps and finally, its FRIDAY.

As you get ready for work, you give yourself a pep talk. “It’s only a couple of hours,” you say. “I can do this.”

You walk in to work with extra style.

The first 15 minutes you spend saying good morning to everyone, including the people you aren’t so close to.

You sit at your desk, thinking about what you are going to do AFTER WORK that you decide, you will do work after lunch instead. For now, stalker mode on…

One hour until lunchtime! Someone from the office has the brilliant idea of banana leaf. It excites you. You decide to reply some emails to make time go faster.

You walk out of the office with a big smile on your face ready to show the banana leaf who is boss.

You return to the office and oh no….it all begins. All that curry…it’s making you sleepy.

The next hour is all about staying awake.

You are about to lose…you are about to give up.

Suddenly you remember your purpose. IT’S FRIDAY SNAP OUT OF IT. Get yourself a coffee.

You also remembered your brilliant plan of “I’ll do work after lunch”

You begin multitasking. You do your work as well as telling yourself how stupid your plan of doing work after lunch was and how banana leaf was such a bad idea although it tasted so good.

It’s that last hour of the day. People start asking you what are your plans? You tell them about the epic night you are about to have.

Waiting for that last five minutes feels like centuries.

It’s time. You wanna dance out of there because you are so happy…

The excitement slows down when you get stuck in that Friday traffic.

But that won’t stop you, you pump yourself up with your favourite tunes in the car.

You get home. You get dressed. You are all ready. You sit on the couch. You turn on the tv. Epic night indeed.

HAVE A FANTASTIC FRIDAY!