The Golden Globe Awards 2017 – Winners List

09 Jan 2017
It’s the start of the 2017 awards season and to kick things off is the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards! The spectacularly star-studded night was hosted by Jimmy Fallon on the 8th of January at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills!

The big winner of the night was “La La Land” that won every category in which it was nominated for including best director, best screenplay, best original score and best original song! The musical film about Tinseltown set a record with winning a whomping seven golden trophies!

If you missed the award show this morning, we’ve got the whole list of winners right here! Check out which of your favourites won!

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – La La Land

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Fences

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Zootopia

via GIPHY

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Elle (France)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

City of Stars, Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The People v. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Claire Foy – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Billy Bob Thornton -Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover – Atlanta

via GIPHY

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie -The Night Manager

via GIPHY

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Meryl Streep

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

, , , ,
