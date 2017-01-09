The Golden Globe Awards 2017 – Winners List

It’s the start of the 2017 awards season and to kick things off is the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards! The spectacularly star-studded night was hosted by Jimmy Fallon on the 8th of January at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills!
The big winner of the night was “La La Land” that won every category in which it was nominated for including best director, best screenplay, best original score and best original song! The musical film about Tinseltown set a record with winning a whomping seven golden trophies!
If you missed the award show this morning, we’ve got the whole list of winners right here! Check out which of your favourites won!