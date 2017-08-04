The Haunting of Annabelle at MRT Stations Goes Global

News on Annabelle – the cursed, demonic doll as depicted in Hollywood films – at isolated MRT entrances, has gone global.

In a method to educate commuters on the importance of good train-riding etiquette, RapidKL has used the haunted Annabelle doll to remind commuters to behave themselves while on trains.

Remember, RapidKL’s Facebook page that featured scary snapshots of Annabelle at MRT entrances and riding empty trains by herself with the message, “Mind your manners while you are on our trains or… she will haunt you FOREVER.”

Dear valued customers, lately we've been receiving surprise visits from Annabelle. Mind your manners while you're on our… Posted by Rapid KL on Tuesday, 1 August 2017

The article that was first published by NST has garnered 36,000 views as of August 4th!

It even caught the attention of the world’s major news media, including The Mirror, The New York Post and Russia Today.

The MTA should take a page from Malaysia’s book. Posted by New York Post on Thursday, 3 August 2017

Source: NST