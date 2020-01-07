Entertainment
The Irwins Have Rescued 90,000 Animals As Australia’s Wildfires Rage On
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
The legacy of the late Steve Irwin lives on in his family as they fight to rescue animals amidst Australia’s three-month long wildfires. Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late host of ‘Crocodile Hunter’, made the announcement on her Instagram last week after her family-owned Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital reached a milestone of saving 90,000 animals.
According to WRAL, most of the animals rescued at the hospital were those injured in Australia’s wildfires that have been raging since September 2019.
An orphaned platypus named Ollie was the 90,000th patient Wildlife Hospital received, revealed Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, on Instagram last Thursday, 2 January.
This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support – with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.
Bindi said the hospital is busier than ever and assured the public that her family will do whatever it takes to save as many animals as they can.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
