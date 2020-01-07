Connect with us

The Irwins Have Rescued 90,000 Animals As Australia’s Wildfires Rage On

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

The legacy of the late Steve Irwin lives on in his family as they fight to rescue animals amidst Australia’s three-month long wildfires. Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late host of ‘Crocodile Hunter’, made the announcement on her Instagram last week after her family-owned Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital reached a milestone of saving 90,000 animals.

Image from FacebookFacebook

According to WRAL, most of the animals rescued at the hospital were those injured in Australia’s wildfires that have been raging since September 2019.

An orphaned platypus named Ollie was the 90,000th patient Wildlife Hospital received, revealed Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, on Instagram last Thursday, 2 January.

Bindi said the hospital is busier than ever and assured the public that her family will do whatever it takes to save as many animals as they can.

