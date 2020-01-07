The Irwins Have Rescued 90,000 Animals As Australia’s Wildfires Rage On

Facebook

According to WRAL, most of the animals rescued at the hospital were those injured in Australia’s wildfires that have been raging since September 2019.

An orphaned platypus named Ollie was the 90,000th patient Wildlife Hospital received, revealed Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, on Instagram last Thursday, 2 January.

Bindi said the hospital is busier than ever and assured the public that her family will do whatever it takes to save as many animals as they can.

