‘The Kings Man’ Trailer Has Dropped

Fox (Disney) has released the first trailer of The King’s Man. This will be the third Kingsman movie and prequel to the first two.

This time around, The Kings Man is brought back in time to the 1900s. The trailer sets back long before Colin Firth taught Taron Egerton the tricks to become a super-spy in the Kingsman movies. The film showcases a fledgling intelligence organization that is working to stop megalomaniacs and other evildoers in a more primitive world.

Matthew Vaughn, returns to the prequel, after directing the first two Kingsman movies.

Other cast members include Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Charles Dance, Daniel Brühl, and Rhys Ifans as Rasputin.

The film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.