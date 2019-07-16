Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

‘The Kings Man’ Trailer Has Dropped

The film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for the kings man 2020

Via YouTube

Fox (Disney) has released the first trailer of The King’s Man. This will be the third Kingsman movie and prequel to the first two.

This time around, The Kings Man is brought back in time to the 1900s. The trailer sets back long before Colin Firth taught Taron Egerton the tricks to become a super-spy in the Kingsman movies. The film showcases a fledgling intelligence organization that is working to stop megalomaniacs and other evildoers in a more primitive world.

Advertisement

Watch “The King’s Man” trailer below.

Matthew Vaughn, returns to the prequel, after directing the first two Kingsman movies.

Other cast members include Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Charles Dance, Daniel Brühl, and Rhys Ifans as Rasputin.

The film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music2 hours ago

Avril Lavigne Releases Haunting ‘I Fell In Love With The Devil’ Music Video

"I fell in love with the Devil and now I'm in trouble"
Music3 hours ago

What Does “BTS” Mean? It’s Not What You Think!

You wouldn't guess it!
Movies5 hours ago

Get To Know Austin Butler

The new cast for Elvis Presley is on the rise to stardom
Music6 hours ago

Pharrell Hints At Collaborating On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album: ‘They Ain’t Ready’

Would this album be a Sweetener 2.0?
Entertainment6 hours ago

‘The Kings Man’ Trailer Has Dropped

The film hits theaters on February 14, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement