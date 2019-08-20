Connect with us
Big Malaysian Breakfast

Entertainment

“The Kissing Booth 2” Has Officially Wrapped Filming!

Will Elle and Noah stay together?!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for kissing booth

If you haven’t heard or watched The Kissing Booth by now, then what are you doing?!

Netflix’s original movie is basically the 10 Things I Hate About You of 2018 and it was the most rewatched movie on the streaming site in 2018! On Feb. 14 Netflix announced The Kissing Booth 2 would be making its way to the streaming platform soon with the wildly popular returning cast members in tow.

Image result for kissing booth 2

It stars Joey King, who recently took the huge role in one of America’s infamous cases of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend murdering her mother, in Hulu series, The Act. Truly a series to check out, Joey did an exceptional job at portraying Gypsy, and it gave me the chills!

View this post on Instagram

So thankful

A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on

View this post on Instagram

Somebody pinch me…

A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on

Advertisement

She plays BFFs Elle and with Lee, who are total friendship goals until Elle falls for Lee’s older brother Noah, played by Joey’s IRL ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.

Related image

And get excited because it turns out the sequel The Kissing Booth might actually happen! Here’s what we know so far…

 

Joey King revealed that the film has officially wrapped filming in South Africa!Joey posted a selfie of herself back in her hotel room. She pointed out that the cast and crew gave her some balloons and other sweet gifts for her birthday.

“A pile of clothes, 5 deflated birthday baloons, a covered tattoo, a wig, an dmy last day as Ell Evans in South Africa. Thanks for the memories ❤️,” she wrote.

All we have to do now is just wait….. any minute now……

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment9 hours ago

“The Kissing Booth 2” Has Officially Wrapped Filming!

Will Elle and Noah stay together?!
Entertainment10 hours ago

Kit Harington Wanted Jon Snow To Kill The Night King On Game Of Thrones

Arya wins this one, sorry not sorry Jon Snow!
Entertainment11 hours ago

5 Reasons To Love Demi Lovato

The singer turns 27 today!!
Music13 hours ago

Billie Eilish ‘Bad Guy’ Hits No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100, Dethroning Lil Nas X ‘Old Town Road’

After a 19 week record!
Entertainment14 hours ago

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Ties The Knot With Lauren Hashian

Congrats to the happy couple!
Advertisement
Advertisement