The Lady Who Has Never Smiled for More Than 40 Years

Meet 52 years old, Tess Christian. She may look like any ordinary person out there but if you take a look at her pictures, you’ll notice something a little creepy…Tess Christian has never once smiled in any of her photos, in fact, she has never smiled or laughed in more than 40 years to avoid wrinkles!

Tess, aged 36 back in 2001.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Tess Christian said, “I don’t have wrinkles because I have trained myself to control my facial muscle, everyone asks if I’ve had Botox, but I haven’t, and I know that it’s thanks to the fact I haven’t laughed or smiled since I was a teenager. My dedication has paid off, I don’t have a single line on my face.”

Tess, aged 23 (1985)

However, Tess Christian wasn’t always like this, her poker face initially started from attending a strict catholic school where the nuns weren’t exactly thrilled with kids smiling.

Tess explains further that she realized her expressionless face suited her more growing up and was inspired by classic Hollywood icons like Marlene Dietrich, saying, “She never smiled and I loved the way she smoldered glamorously.”

But how does one not ever smile? Just imagine, everyone around you will be laughing their head off, and you?

Well, Tess does admit that it was hard to NOT laugh or smile at first, but whenever she was tempted to laugh, she would control her facial muscles by holding rigid, her lips would curve up a little but that was it.

Tess, 43 (left) and her daughter, Stevie, 16 (right).

Tess Christian also claims that, even though she was overwhelmed with happiness at the birth of her daughter, she still didn’t feel the need to smile.

Tess Christian, dubbed the modern Mona Lisa by friends.

