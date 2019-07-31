Connect with us

‘The Lion King’ Is The Fourth Disney Film To Mark $1 Billion In Box Office

Another roaring milestone

6 hours ago

Image result for the lion king

Via Disney

Less than three weeks in theatres, Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ has past yet another box office milestone.

The movie becomes the fourth Disney film to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year, joining alongside “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin.”

Director Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” is Disney’s fifth-biggest global release film of the year.

Image result for the lion king 2019

Via Disney

Other movies coming out this year, includes “Frozen 2,” “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” In which case, there is a high chance that Disney might bag one more $1 billion grosser by January 2020.

 

