‘The Lion King’ Is The Fourth Disney Film To Mark $1 Billion In Box Office

Less than three weeks in theatres, Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ has past yet another box office milestone.

The movie becomes the fourth Disney film to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year, joining alongside “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin.”

Director Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” is Disney’s fifth-biggest global release film of the year.

Other movies coming out this year, includes “Frozen 2,” “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” In which case, there is a high chance that Disney might bag one more $1 billion grosser by January 2020.