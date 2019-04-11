‘The Lion King’ Trailer Has Fans Upset About Scar’s New Look

Where are my Disney fans at? We are blessed yet again ladies and gents with the first ever full length official trailer the remake/ live adaptation of Lion King. Most of the times when there is a joyous occasion such as this, it’s not a surprise really to see haters and critics. There’s a saying that goes, you’re not doing it right, if no one is pulling you down.

It goes without saying that huge number of us are eagerly waiting for the live action movie and it’s safe to say that it might just be a huge hit, but as mentioned earlier, some fans are simply not pleased with the depiction of the villain Scar. Many were perplexed by his bland appearance and lack of a black mane (perhaps one of his most distinguishing features). The crucial features and exterior that makes scar truly who is as a villain in Lion King, that infamous scar and black mane, distinguished him compared to the other characters.

"what if this gorgeously animated classic was drained of all style and color and rendered like a nature documentary for some reason" — Robert "Fat Leprechaun" Bahn (@SenorWoberto) April 10, 2019

Just compare the designs here.

OG Scar: evil and pompous as hell

remake Scar: a ratty looking lion I guess pic.twitter.com/5J6ygMQGGV — Robert "Fat Leprechaun" Bahn (@SenorWoberto) April 10, 2019

However, Others came to defense of Scar’s appearance, citing the intended realistic approach to creating the film.

Where I think people are getting confused at is they wanted Scar to be identical to the animated one.Although I prefer the neon green eyes,Scar is suppose to look like an outcast. @Jon_Favreau did an amazing job with that & the chip of his ear and other minor details.#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/2B78kFJW63 — JaTarius Kendrell (@BeingJayTee) April 10, 2019

Another noticeable factor that had everyone unsettled was his voice? Scar’s character in the live adaption film will be voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Originally Jeremy Irons, who originally voiced the villain, said in an interview on BBC Radio 2 that he had not been contacted to reprise his role. Fans are not questioning that Chiwetel, isn’t creating more a villain like voice and a cynical aura. Although Jeremy Irons jokingly grumbled about not receiving the opportunity to voice Scar again, he had high praise for Disney and the Lion King franchise. “I think Disney’s work was extraordinary and the fact that people seem to get a hold of Scar and think he was a bit of a character was very pleasing,” he said.

Have question? You and the rest of the fans below are feeling it too!

One other thing about #TheLionKing. As I said with Dumbo, taking animated characters and turning them into their "Real" versions of themselves is so unnecessary, and I think insults the animated versions and the life it can gives to them. Scar is the latest example. pic.twitter.com/ceQJDf29vs — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 10, 2019

Animated Scar is rolling in his animated grave after seeing his live-action counterpart #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/IE1BaWseME — The Honorable Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 10, 2019

Me still mad that Jeremy Irons isn't voicing Scar. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/9WDq7u1jVC — Quwn 💫✨ (@Q_Corleone) April 10, 2019

Check the video out and witness the new Scar!