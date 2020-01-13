Connect with us

Entertainment

The “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Has Paused Filming To Go Into A “Different Direction”

This is not what dreams are made of!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for lizzie mcguireVariety

Lizzie Mcguire fans you wont like this, things haven’t been going as planned for the new revival.

Image result for lizzie mcguire reboot cancelledABC13 Houston 

The Lizzie McGuire reboot has stopped production after just two episodes. Due to planning to go back to the drawing board before coming back to the series. While the show was already on a planned break due to Hilary Duff’s recent wedding and honeymoon, this will set things back even more. The show will likely not meet its expected 2020 release date.

Related imageRefinery29

Disney has confirmed that  creator and showrunner Terri Minsky will be stepping down due to creative differences and a replace is already on the way.

Advertisement

This also means that Disney will possibly reshoot the first two episodes before continuing production. Minsky was also an executive producer on the reboot, although, it remains to be seen if she’ll stay in that role.Related imageSeventeen.com

There’s no word on who is set to replace her and what Disney has in store for the show, but this certainly not good news for fans who were excited to see Lizzie back on their screens.

On January 1, Disney+ confirmed that Lizzie McGuire will start airing on the streaming service in 2020. Hopefully, this doesn’t stop the revival from going forward.

Image result for lizzie mcguire rebootBustle

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music39 mins ago

Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs

He also revealed a whole lot of secrets!
Entertainment1 hour ago

Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Rekindled Their Relationship?

Just in time for Valentines!
Entertainment2 hours ago

KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”

By Says - Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt4 hours ago

This Man’s Search For A Wife Has Him Advertising Himself With Public Banners In Terengganu

By SAYS Sadho Ram
Entertainment5 hours ago

The “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Has Paused Filming To Go Into A “Different Direction”

This is not what dreams are made of!
Advertisement
Advertisement