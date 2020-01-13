The “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Has Paused Filming To Go Into A “Different Direction”

Variety

Lizzie Mcguire fans you wont like this, things haven’t been going as planned for the new revival.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot has stopped production after just two episodes. Due to planning to go back to the drawing board before coming back to the series. While the show was already on a planned break due to Hilary Duff’s recent wedding and honeymoon, this will set things back even more. The show will likely not meet its expected 2020 release date.

Disney has confirmed that creator and showrunner Terri Minsky will be stepping down due to creative differences and a replace is already on the way.

This also means that Disney will possibly reshoot the first two episodes before continuing production. Minsky was also an executive producer on the reboot, although, it remains to be seen if she'll stay in that role.

There’s no word on who is set to replace her and what Disney has in store for the show, but this certainly not good news for fans who were excited to see Lizzie back on their screens.

On January 1, Disney+ confirmed that Lizzie McGuire will start airing on the streaming service in 2020. Hopefully, this doesn’t stop the revival from going forward.

