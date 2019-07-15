#GVF2019
The Local Acts You Can Catch Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019
From Yuna, Sonaone to Midnight Fusic and more!
Good Vibes is the festival to be at, especially if you want to catch our local singers perform on the same stage as acts from around the world! So without further ado check out which malaysian singer you will see performing at #GVF2019
YUNA
SONAONE
RYOTJONES
KIDD SANTHE
LUST
MIDNIGHT FUSIC
LAPSAP
BATE
THE IMPATIENT SISTERS
and more NEXT ORDER (GOLDFISH + JHIN)
DIZKOPOLIS
LOST SPACES
ALLESTER SHAUN
AKU ASH
BAD HABITS
LIL ASIAN THICCIE
