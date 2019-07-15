Connect with us
The Local Acts You Can Catch Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019

From Yuna, Sonaone to Midnight Fusic and more!

Good Vibes is the festival to be at, especially if you want to catch our local singers perform on the same stage as acts from around the world! So without further ado check out which malaysian singer  you will see performing at #GVF2019

YUNA

SONAONE

RYOTJONES

KIDD SANTHE

LUST

MIDNIGHT FUSIC

LAPSAP

BATE

THE IMPATIENT SISTERS

and more NEXT ORDER (GOLDFISH + JHIN)

DIZKOPOLIS

LOST SPACES

ALLESTER SHAUN

AKU ASH

BAD HABITS

LIL ASIAN THICCIE

