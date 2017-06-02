The New Favourite Royal Family Member

Meet Lady Amelia Windsor.

She’s a 21 year old that’s taking the fashion world by storm after walking the Dolce & Gabbana runway, profiled in Miss Vogue and even signed to the same modelling agency Kate Moss first posed for.

On top of it all, she’s royalty.

Lady Amelia is the youngest child of Earl of St Andrews George Windsor and Dr. Sylvana Tomaselli.

George is the eldest son of Prince Edward (Duke of Kent) who is first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Amelia is currently 36th in line to the throne and has been dubbed by Tatler as the “most beautiful member of the royal family”. In fact, she was Tatler’s first royal cover girl since Princess Eugenie in 2008.

Currently, she has set her sights on traveling around the globe and even chose to study abroad in Paris and Rome as a French and Italian student at The University of Edinburgh.

Just like any other 21 year old, Lady Amelia is an active Instagrammer but what makes her account so interesting?

She crops her photos with a white border showcasing a clean, chic and an overall very artsy look.

Ver ver nice to meet you A post shared by Amelia Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

🌈😬🌈😬🌈 A post shared by Amelia Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Definitely have to keep a look out for this one!