The Rat Café

I guess, cat cafés were so yesterday!

San Francisco is spicing things up by hosting a pop-up rat café! Hosted by The San Francisco Dungeon, a tourist attraction, the pop-up café will be open to the public for two days in July.

Now these aren’t the rats you usually see running about everywhere. In fact, they are adoptable domestic pets from Rattie Ratz, a Bay Area rat rescue group.

So after sipping on a cup of Rattuccino and munching on a breakfast pastry, patrons are given 15 minutes to hang out with the ambassador rats.

From here, you may choose to adopt a rat to take home.

Some people freak out by the idea of rats but according to People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), domestic rats are social, clean animals that are highly intelligent and trainable.

It’s like having a Ratatouille of your own!