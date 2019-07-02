Entertainment
The Reactions To Stranger Things Season 3 Are Filled With Epic Predictions
Stranger Things Season 3 out July 4th!
The wait is not too far long, just 2 more days and the first episode of Stranger Things Season 3 will be released on Netflix! We’ve already been mind blown by the the summer filled trailer , of young love and evil always lurking nearby. With attending the premier, there’s no hiding that there are hardcore ‘Eleven’ and ‘Will’ Malaysian fans ready for a fun filled season of kicka** and teenage love. And just twitter alone have fans going crazy with plenty of strange (get it) predictions! Check them down below:
One more cryptic: there’s an Easter Egg in the finale that calls back to a S1 scene #strangerthings
— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) June 30, 2019
Rare is a third chapter this compelling, this affecting, and this integral. #StrangerThings 3 is a testament to the Duffer brothers' creative vision. They are true dungeon masters of story and character. My (rather lengthy) review: https://t.co/elVEJDxTBY pic.twitter.com/zITjtS9lne
— Michael Roffman (@michaelroffman) June 30, 2019
i really loved new #StrangerThings but i'm most excited for everyone to see it and fall madly in love with maya hawke, who is just wonderful. she stole the season for me. pic.twitter.com/66UajQQ1yo
— lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) July 1, 2019
Guys…I’m prolly late…but I just realized…#strangerthingsseason3 premieres July 4
7/4
7+4=11 pic.twitter.com/40OZywjpzn
— Abby Newman (@AbbyNewman15) July 1, 2019
i think dr. bre*ner is going to show up at the last minute when they’re desperate and then possibly take eleven. probably won’t happen but if it does, i called it. #strangerthings #strangerthingsseason3
— el (@serenbipitie) July 1, 2019
And the expectations are over pouring with excitement as the days get closer to till drops on Netflix on the 4th of July. Good to know that fans will be enjoying their 4th of July.
#StrangerThingsSeason3 @Stranger_Things 🔜
In 3 days
WAIT! OMG I’M NOT READY
— daydreamerstar (@KstrayC) July 1, 2019
I think I can finally tell you that #StrangerThings is the show's best season yet. It's not perfect (more on that later) but there are moments that are so good, so funny, so deeply heartfelt that it will leave you breathless. It's also spectacularly gross and I loved it.
— Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) June 30, 2019
The Upside Down Glow, inspired by Stranger Things #readyforseason3 #strangerthings #strangerthingsseason3 #glow #theupsidedown #upsidedown #hongkong #hk #hongkong @Stranger_Things @netflix #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/rR1CCTkiX7
— Xavier Portela (@xavportela) July 1, 2019
#StrangerThings3Premiere #strangerthings #strangerthings3 #strangerthingsseason3
Un…believable
It’s almost here pic.twitter.com/ukf5VtjOZT
— claire davis (@nscarlet360) July 1, 2019
If you’re as excited as these fans don’t forget to catch Stranger Things Season 3 on Netflix, this July 4th. Don’t be stranger!
