The Reactions To Stranger Things Season 3 Are Filled With Epic Predictions

Stranger Things Season 3 out July 4th!

Published

18 hours ago

on

The wait is not too far long, just 2 more days and the first episode of Stranger Things Season 3 will be released on Netflix! We’ve already been mind blown by the the summer filled trailer , of young love and evil always lurking nearby. With attending the premier, there’s no hiding that there are hardcore ‘Eleven’ and ‘Will’ Malaysian fans ready for a fun filled season of kicka** and teenage love. And just twitter alone have fans going crazy with plenty of strange (get it) predictions! Check them down below:

And the expectations are over pouring with excitement as the days get closer to till drops on Netflix on the 4th of July. Good to know that fans will be enjoying their 4th of July.

If you’re as excited as these fans don’t forget to catch Stranger Things Season 3 on Netflix, this July 4th. Don’t be stranger!

