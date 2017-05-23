The Real Robocop

The world’s first operational Robocop has been revealed in Dubai!

The 5ft 5in tall Robocop, can speak six languages and is designed to read facial expressions.

Aside from this, people can use it to pay fines or report crimes. On top of that, it can also transmit and receive messages from police headquarters!

Brigadier-General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi, Director-General of Smart Services with the Dubai Police said, “The launch of the world’s first operational Robocop is a significant milestone for the Emirate and a step towards realizing Dubai’s vision to be a global leader in smart cities technology adoption.”

He continued, “With an aim to assist and help people in the malls or on the streets, the Robocop is the latest smart addition to the force and has been designed to help us fight crime, keep the city safe and improve happiness levels.”