The Rock for President!

Wrestler turned actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has mentioned that there could be a possible desire to run for president in a recent interview with GQ.

What started as an initial joke just started getting more serious.

He said, “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and respectful.’”

Many have shown their support when they heard the news.

NBC Universal Vice Chairman, Ron Meyer said, “If (becoming president) is something he focused on…he probably would accomplish it. I think there is nothing that he couldn’t do.”

When asked if he would vote for Johnson come election day he replied, “I would vote for him without a question.”

Even Michael Moore shared his two cents saying, “Run the Rock. Run the Rock.”

Moore continued, “Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president.”

I guess he would definitely rock the votes if he ran for president, wouldn’t he?