The Savage Avengers Women You Need To Know

Let’s keep it coming, with just two days since the release of the Avengers Endgame and already breaking records and raking in millions. Globally Avengers Endgame is predicated to make more than 800 million dollars, just this opening weekend. Can you imagine how much the movie will garner after a month on theatres!?

Die hard fans have nothing but great things to say with the #Dontspoilthendgame trending on social media, pleading those who have watched to not ruin the movie for the rest who awaiting to eagerly watch the film Fans also say that the girl power is real! The Marvel action flick is breaking records and these formidable ladies may have a little something to do with it.

With Scarlet Johansson’s character as Bakclwidow isn’t the only Avenger kicking a**. New recruits from the land we love Wakanda, and love even more their bada** female fighters such as Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and the female with the superhero powers we all which we had Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) also how could we forget Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) the strongest superhero of all time! Brie Larson can handle just about anything including a stalled Jeep. Check her story if you don’t believe me! Her training alone for the film was grueling enough.

“You’re pushing yourself beyond what you thought was possible, the limitations I thought my body held it did hold!”

If you ask me the lady Avengers, might just last longer than their man comrades! The Wasp, Evangeline Lilly explains that her co-workers AKA male superheroes always complain about their costumes and then it dawned on her that men never ever have to had to be uncomfortable in their clothes ever before in their lives. She then shows her heels to the camera and said that’s not the only uncomfortable thing us women have to wear” Preach sister!

Honestly speaking the women in the film truly do make the Avengers who they are today. And I’m proud to say that they are the reason little girls out there will be superheroes themselves in their own way!