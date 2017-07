Meet Chuando Tan from Singapore who went viral.

Would you believe us if we said he was 50 years old?

Yup is true.

During his teens, Chuando began his career in modelling. In addition to this, he was well known for his passion in fitness.

Currently, Chuando is a famous photographer and opened his own business with his friend called ChuanDo & Frey.

Aside from working with leading fashion magazines and brands, ChuanDo & Frey had also produced album covers for Janet Jackson’s 10th album, Discipline.