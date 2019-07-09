The Timeline Of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Shared History

With the “Senorita” music video dropping and fans questioning as to if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are actually dating or is it all just a publicity stunt. To add oil to the fire recent images have popped out onto the inter web of them getting extra cozy. Though Shawn has denied multiple times that, even in a recent interview where a fan straight out just blurted out if he was dating Camila? He replied ever so nonchalantly, that they are just friends! But don’t worry we have dissected their history together, for a better understanding check the timeline down below!

2014

Mendes and Cabello go all the way back to 2014, when they opened for Austin Mahone. Cabello who really wanted to get to know Mendes! ” I remember I wanted to hang out with you, but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar,”

2015

By the time spring 2015 rolled around a friendship was born! Mendes was promoting his album, Handwritten, and On Capital FM, Mendes played “Lips, Wife, Leave It” and when asked if he would marry Cabello, Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix or Chloë Grace Moretz, guess who he chose. “Because I know Camila well, I’d probably wife Camila,” the crooner said.

Six months later, the two released a duet called “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” So, anyway, two attractive young adults released a song and naturally the dating rumors ensued. Mendes attempted to put the rumor mill to rest in October 2015 by telling People that they were “just really close friends” and that they never dated.

2017

Then, everyone kind of forgot about those dating rumors, until Cabello released “Crying in the Club” in May 2017 and Mendes tweeted “You’re incredible” in response to the music video for the single, and the tweens who shipped these two in the first place hopped right back on that bandwagon. By December, Mendes did refer to Cabello as “girlfriend material” in an interview with The New Paper, but again hammered home the point that they were “best friends.”

2018

best friends would not also openly profess how much they value their friendship all the time, like Mendes did when he told Zane Lowe that Cabello is his “favorite person in the whole world”. At the time, Cabello was in a relationship with dating coach Matthew Hussey, and Mendes had been spotted with Hailey Bieber (then Baldwin).

2019

Fast forward to the 2019 Grammy Awards in February, where Cabello and Mendes performed separately on stage. Backstage, however, they had time for hugs. Roughly one month later, they released their second duet, “Señorita,” and shared a video to go along with it. And to fuel those dating rumors even more, a few days after the release of the video, Cabello and her boyfriend reportedly broke up.

And recently eager fans cant help themselves but to ask him the million dollar questiuon

During a Q&A in LA, a fan asked @ShawnMendes if he was dating @Camila_Cabello. Mendes shook his head no. pic.twitter.com/Canynk3MvJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2019

That brings us up to date, when paparazzi saw Cabello and Mendes holding hands in West Hollywood and hugging on a street corner. Just in time for the duet promotion cycle to begin.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: a couple pic.twitter.com/pCzepuIaEt — sheila (@winterdaylov) July 8, 2019

What do you think is this true love or a promotional stunt for both of their upcoming albums?!