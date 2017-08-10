The Twitter Thread That Could Prove Rachel and Joey from Friends Should Have Been Together

It was a never ending debate for Friends fans!

Should Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) have ended up with Ross (David Schwimmer) or Joey (Matt LeBlanc)?

During the show’s finale, that famous phrase of “I got off the plane” suggests that Rachel did want her happily ever after to be with Ross.

Or…did she?

It’s been 13 years and Twitter user Claire Willett decided to bring the issue to light in 100 posts for why Rachel and Joey deserved to be together.

Here is what she had to say…

6/ ARGUMENT #1: Ross Never Saw Rachel As a Friend, But Joey Did. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

16/ HE MAKES HER LAUGH. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

23/ And you'll note that throughout the series it's often Joey telling Ross he doesn't OWN Rachel, while Chandler and Monica enable him. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

31/ It's not until he takes her on a fake date (because she's pregnant and misses going on fancy dates) when it actually clicks. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

48/ Hey does anyone remember who gives Rachel her first big break to get out of Central Perk and into the fashion industry? JOEY DID — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

63/ ARGUMENT #3: Joey and Rachel Make Each Other Better, Ross and Rachel Make Each Other Worse — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

78/ Meanwhile, let's discuss how few moments exist in the "Friends" canon where Ross and Rachel are EVER that chill and cute together. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

93/ The bottom line is, the Rachel Ross fell in love with was a teenage fantasy he never outgrew that may have been an illusion all along. — what is happening 😳 (@kaneandgriffin) August 8, 2017

Whoa…and that’s only the gist of it!

Maybe Joey should have been Rachel after all…