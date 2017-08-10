 The Twitter Thread That Could Prove Rachel and Joey from Friends Should Have Been Together | Fly FM
Listen Online

Home > #FlyShareIt > The Twitter Thread That Could Prove Rachel and Joey from Friends Should Have Been Together

The Twitter Thread That Could Prove Rachel and Joey from Friends Should Have Been Together

/
10 Aug 2017
/
/
0 Comment
, ,

It was a never ending debate for Friends fans!

Should Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) have ended up with Ross (David Schwimmer) or Joey (Matt LeBlanc)?

During the show’s finale, that famous phrase of “I got off the plane” suggests that Rachel did want her happily ever after to be with Ross.

Or…did she?

It’s been 13 years and Twitter user Claire Willett decided to bring the issue to light in 100 posts for why Rachel and Joey deserved to be together.

Here is what she had to say…

Whoa…and that’s only the gist of it!

Maybe Joey should have been Rachel after all…

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Instagram