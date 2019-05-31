The Wait Is Over, Robert Pattinson Eyed to Play ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson is your new Batman. The High Life star has been tapped by Warner Bros. as The Batman star in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming superhero film set to hit theaters in June 2021. Pattinson will be taking over the cape and cowl from Ben Affleck, who last played the Caped Crusader in 2017’s Justice League.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, assumed “Batman” directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017 and has been developing the elusive project ever since. Affleck and Warner Bros. began discussing the actor-director leaving the Caped Crusader behind following “Justice League,” allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne. And it’s supposedly none other than our favourite vampire, Robert Pattinson

Pattinson was cast even as Reeves continues to polish a final version of the script.

A former “Twilight” heartthrob who has successfully turned to arthouse fare, Pattinson, 33, becomes the second-youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen after Christian Bale, who was 31 when “Batman Begins” premiered in 2005.

Warner Bros., in giving Reeves plenty of time to develop the script, is hoping the latest iteration of the DC icon is done right, following the disappointments of “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League,” I mean you were thinking it, am I right?

No official start date has been set for “The Batman.” Insiders tell Variety filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.